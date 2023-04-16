Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
PKE stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
