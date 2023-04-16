Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $971.29 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $971.29 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

