Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Financial Comparison

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 0.67 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -4.05 Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.86 -$345.58 million ($4.23) -10.80

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Pegasystems -26.22% -26.08% -3.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 8X8 and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 9 6 0 2.31 Pegasystems 1 9 2 0 2.08

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $7.24, indicating a potential upside of 90.10%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

8X8 beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.