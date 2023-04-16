Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Pharming Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

