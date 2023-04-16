Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Price Target Cut to GBX 29

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR stock opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.89 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pharos Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £984.62 ($1,219.34). Insiders have purchased 12,166 shares of company stock valued at $295,287 over the last ninety days. 43.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Articles

