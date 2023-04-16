Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $91,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

NYSE PM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

