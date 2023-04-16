Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 67.2% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PNGAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 74,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

