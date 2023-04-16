Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PHT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

