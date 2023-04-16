Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $80.80 million and $121,530.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00141262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,087,115 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

