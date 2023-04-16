Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.00 million and $78,877.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00140894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037639 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,090,815 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

