Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,810,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,907,235.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

