Polymath Tops 1-Day Volume of $425,981.56 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $164.99 million and approximately $425,981.56 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00325442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18144871 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $267,044.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

