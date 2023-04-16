Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $209.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.