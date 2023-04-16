Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 415,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

