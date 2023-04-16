Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $374.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

