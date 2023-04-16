Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after buying an additional 283,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

