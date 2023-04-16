Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

