Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

