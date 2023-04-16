Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

GNMA opened at $44.30 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

