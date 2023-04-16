Portland Global Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

