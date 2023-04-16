Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

