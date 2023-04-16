PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $349,360.38 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. PotCoin has a market cap of $349,360.38 and approximately $27.67 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00318919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,026 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.