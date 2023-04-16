PotCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $349,347.65 and approximately $14.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00330462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,138 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

