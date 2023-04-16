Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $94.26 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Prom has a total market cap of $94.26 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00017051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.86 or 1.00033173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15361514 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,471,143.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

