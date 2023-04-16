ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,043,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 141,603,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,123,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.