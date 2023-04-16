Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.58.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.