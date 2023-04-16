Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBGY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 31,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.