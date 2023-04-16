Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
PMM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.