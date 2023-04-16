Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

PMM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.