PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

