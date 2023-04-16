Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

