Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

