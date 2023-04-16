QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

