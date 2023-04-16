Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

