Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

