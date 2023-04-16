Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

