Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities began coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 102,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

