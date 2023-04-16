Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

Shares of REEMF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

