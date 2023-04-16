Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Price Performance
Shares of REEMF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
