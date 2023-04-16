Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $336.28 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,429,454,916 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

