Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $66,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Apr 16th, 2023

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $6.86 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 0.51.

iQIYI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

