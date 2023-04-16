Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KC opened at $7.68 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kingsoft Cloud

KC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.