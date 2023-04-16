Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 304,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares. Redwoods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

