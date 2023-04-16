Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

