Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.19 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

