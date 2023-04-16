Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of RLAY opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $922,554. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

