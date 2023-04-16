Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNLSY. Citigroup lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

