Render Token (RNDR) Trading 38.4% Higher This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Render Token has a market cap of $634.83 million and approximately $78.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

