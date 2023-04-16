Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $104.83 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Request has a market cap of $104.83 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.13 or 0.99988489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10424977 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,154,673.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

