ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 2.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ResMed by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 21,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $224.56. 610,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

