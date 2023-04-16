Reviewing Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -27.03% -23.34% Bionik Laboratories -354.11% -459.32% -128.34%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 1.39 -$10.41 million ($0.81) -0.32

This table compares Bone Biologics and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionik Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and Bionik Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 833.61%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

