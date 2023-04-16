Reviewing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.79 $788.60 million $16.53 26.61

Analyst Recommendations

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.47%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $496.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06% Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15%

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.